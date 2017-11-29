Transcript for Investigators seeking 'any clues' as search for missing toddler enters 3rd day

After first releasing a photo authorities in North Carolina now say surveillance video the woman with a child. Is not related to the disappearance of three year old Mariah woods the FBI and the -- look county sheriff's department say. They have identified the people in this video you looked him right there in that child is not woods. Investigators are now expanding the search area for the toddler they say their first priority is finding wards and bringing her home. At this time. We are continuing here views. As the sheriff mention we have conducted well over a hundred interviews we are specifically asking for anyone. Who had contact with the Fam -- on Sunday or Monday to please call the sheriff's office. Yes woods was last seen as he just had her family's home on Sunday night she was reported missing the next morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.