Jeff Sessions condemns threat against Jewish institutions

The attorney general said the U.S. Department of Justice will, "do what it can to assist in prosecuting anybody that we can prove to be a part of it."
0:34 | 02/27/17

Transcript for Jeff Sessions condemns threat against Jewish institutions
