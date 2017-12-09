Jihad Turk: 'Islam has a lot of work to do'

On this episode of "Uncomfortable," ABC News' Amna Nawaz talks to Jihad Turk, president of the Bayan Claremont Islamic Graduate School, about his mission to help Islam find its place in America with imams and other religious leaders trained in the U.S.
0:37 | 09/12/17

Transcript for Jihad Turk: 'Islam has a lot of work to do'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

