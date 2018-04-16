Jury to decide if New York nanny is guilty of stabbing 2 young children to death

More
Yoselyn Ortega is accused of killing a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old.
04/16/18

Transcript for Jury to decide if New York nanny is guilty of stabbing 2 young children to death
Closing arguments are under way today in the trial Doss lean up or take the upper west side nanny accused of killing two children in her care take as a lawyer. Says it she weighs two mentally ill to understand what she allegedly did in October 2012 the defense maintains. Ortega has long suffered from depression psychotic thinking it hallucinations. Prosecutors say Ortega knew exactly what she was doing what she stabbed and killed six year old Lulu and two year old Leo cramp. Okay they will. Which conjures up. It is this. Murder buses. Ortega faces possible sentence of life behind bars if she is convicted.

