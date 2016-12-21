Transcript for Laila Ali Celebrates Her Legendary Father's Remarkable Story

While 2016 was filled with some notable game changers, this year, we also said good-bye to one of the most significant game changers of the 20th century. Muhammad Ali. His inspiring story, his legacy, is the reason why we're here in Washington, D.C. At the new sit sewn Yan museum for African-American history and culture. How are you? Wonderful to see you. Inside, I'm grabbing a hug from the champ's daughter, Laila Ali. Herself a champion boxer. Before we tour this remarkable trib grut hut to her father. Too late! It's over! Muhammad Ali was known for being quick in the ring, and for his quick sparring wit. I can drown a drink of water and kill a dead tree. Wait until you see Muhammad Ali. He was 74 when he died this year, and a force to be reckoned with, in and out of the ring. He fought for civil rights and against the Vietnam war. Then, battled Parkinson's disease, lighting the way for others. With a noble show of courage, inspiring the world by standing up for his personal truth. Laila, when your father converted to Islam and gave up what he called his slave name, Cassius clay, that was a huge deal. I would like for you to call me by my name now. Muhammad. Muhammad Ali. Not a lot of people were supportive of that. When he made the decision to change his religion, there was segregation and, obviously, we were going through what we were going through as a people. They couldn't see where they were going with it. But they respect him now so much because of the stand that he took. And part of his legacy, as we all know, refusing to go to the Vietnam war, facing possible jail time. I will not go 10,000 miles to help murder and kill another poor people simply to continue the domination of white slave masters over the darker people of the Earth. He put everything on the line. Jail time, you know, fines, losing his career. He was in his prime. He was in his prime, right. His close friend, actor Billy crystal, summed it up best at Ali's moving memorial. Ali ultimately became a silent messenger of peace. Silent messenger of peace. That was something to say about a boxer. You know? And did he feel like he was a messenger of peace? Oh, for sure. 100%. He felt that boxing was just his platform to do all the greater good. He took that power and used it in a positive way to make a difference in our world. And he certainly did, Laila. He certainly did. And the world was, indeed, watching. Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. You have inspired all of us, Muhammad Ali.

