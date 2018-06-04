-
Now Playing: White House investigates Cabinet member's rental deal
-
Now Playing: Conor McGregor turns himself in to police after Brooklyn incident
-
Now Playing: Latest on the weather, White House and Conor McGregor's arrest
-
Now Playing: A mother's drive to Rikers Island to see her son she believes is innocent
-
Now Playing: Teen with Down syndrome can now be an Eagle Scout
-
Now Playing: Airline's data breach hit 'hundreds of thousands' of customers
-
Now Playing: Woman finds out mother's fertility doctor is biological father with at-home DNA test
-
Now Playing: Inside the home of alleged YouTube shooter
-
Now Playing: Waterpark co-owner pleads not guilty in boy's death
-
Now Playing: Mueller obtains evidence about Seychelles meeting
-
Now Playing: President voices support for embattled EPA chief
-
Now Playing: Trump makes 1st public comments about Stormy Daniels
-
Now Playing: Trump proposes another $100 billion in China tariffs
-
Now Playing: Snow storm, deep freeze blankets US
-
Now Playing: Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast
-
Now Playing: 2 storms bringing snow, record cold and winds across the US
-
Now Playing: Sales of used cars clocking in at record high: Experts
-
Now Playing: New York community upset over fatal police shooting of mentally ill man
-
Now Playing: Driver of bus that crashed on the way to the Masters was high: Police
-
Now Playing: Pilot killed in Thunderbird training crash identified