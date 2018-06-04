Transcript for Latest on the weather, White House and Conor McGregor's arrest

Favor one Maggie ruling here taking you on location across the country following. All of today's top stories we're going to be at the white house with Karen averaged. She has the latest on rumors of a trade war on Scott Pruitt is Weller has of course stormy Daniels. We'll also checking with Eric deters Keene sitting in our radio studio here in New York City. Following the latest on the somewhat bizarre case of a Connery Gregor fight. But first checking in on whether it is the cold ever going to and please say yes drummer Adam with the latest and what you can expect. This weekend. Hey Maggie indeed narrative of the endless winter continues more snow yesterday. In the Chicago land area at a Chicago White Sox had some snow as one of the coldest opening days but they've ever had so baseballs having a rough start. And the commute this morning has been rough across parts of Detroit now that little polls is running a very strong mid February like get strain. No rain and snow across parts in a Pennsylvania and New York today mostly north of New York City and in that other one or stronger one. That could bring a thunderstorm that could be strong to severe across northern parts of Texas and Louisiana. An Arkansas and then tomorrow the kind of ride the wave along this front. That will probably bring some snow looks like across parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valley into parts of Kentucky west Virginian and that western Virginia. Not a whole lot expected maybe one to three inches it mostly elevated Ares would still it's still shocking in and obnoxious really to have snow. This much no lead in April behind that we have some bitter cold air with that temperatures will. Again feel more like mid February if not January minus five for the wind chill in Minneapolis tomorrow morning twelve in Chicago. And a diving down south on Sunday. 31 degrees will be the Winchell Atlanta's just down the road from Dustin George your will be playing the final round doesn't get it the third round of the get rained out. Tomorrow that we play in the final round. For the masters and it will be very varied chilly start. Good news is we have warmer air coming toward us but not for now that we. That. Rob these that it right of noxious annoying miserable. Will this cold ever and over gonna check in now. With Alex Prez who it is in the frigid cold in Chicago how happy hanging in there. Today I do that Maggie you know it is the first week of April but somehow for some reason it feels I'm part of it like the first week of February it is cold here's a many people here in Chicago are dressed like your write up a lot of layers of coat sweater shirt. Anything you can do to stay warm right now but the temperatures near Chicago are about. The low. Average right now detectives I don't show you a couple of pictures of what we saw it yesterday at the Chicago White Sox home opener a guaranteed right field. You can see there snow flakes and Murray all of those fans out there having to bundle up just survive those nine innings. Now across the midwest not just your. The midwest temperatures are about twenty degrees below average now we had our team will a couple of numbers give you an idea. Just how unique these low temperatures are right now this time a year. Here's what they voted Saint Cloud, Minnesota they had a record low of zero the second coldest temperature ever recorded there in the month of April. At the airport in Minneapolis eighty degrees that's the coldest temperature they've seen there. In the month of April since 1995. More than twenty years ago and as you heard rob say there. It's not over just yet that frustrating and knowing full sticking around for a little bit longer dozens of cities. Across the mid Atlantic and across the midwest bracing for record low temperatures this weekend Maggie. Alex stay warm that sounds miserable I'm just so excited to try to break out night spring wardrobe but I'm looking at everyone behind you. And their bundled up you had your winter coat on as a someone walk past with their hood toppled over the what are people in Chicago saying and they know Chicago's cold they might be used to this but. This is a lot. What yeah this is when you go that is really cold Chicago with people who are really heartening to know how to deal with. Cold winters are complaining they patted down they want disease but temperatures. For you know eighty degree. A 45 degrees. They want right now and that's just not happening right now. Pat and midwest are can play Carrie stay warm get inside. Best of luck we'll be hoping for those were rumored candidate rob promised us think night. Hiring laws were attempting to warm up we're gonna check in now at the White House over with caring Travers who has been there all day and all week. The latest caring and always another bonanza of will meet at the White House we're gonna start now president just tweeting about Scott through what is the latest. Data president giving another very strong shows support publicly for his embattled EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. Maggie the president has few moments ago tweeted that the in that Scott Pruitt is doing a great job but is totally under siege he says that the media. Is once again putting out fake news about talk that he's looking to replace his attorney general Jeff Sessions. With his EPA administrator that certainly been a rumbling down here this week but. Through it needs flood of negative headlines over the last couple of days only growing. First that unusual leaving situation living in the house co owned by the wife of a energy lobbyists paying only fifteen dollars a night and then reports that he was part of this massive pay increase for two of his very loyal aides despite the White House telling him to not do that now the person though who could make this decision. On Scott Pruitt Maggie president trump certainly getting a very very full throated showed support. One more words from president tried to speak also that are. And pressed the latest on stormy Daniels this saga obviously has been dominating headline rate from. A tabloid. But we now the president spoke out yesterday Karen turn is what I think he stay and were you surprised that he finally spoke out about this and he would ask questions for weeks about this Maggie and has ignored all of them he's certainly heard them but he's not answering yesterday. He's surprised reporters on Air Force One short flight from West Virginia to Washington DC in acted chat with reporters and that question team you fast. Did you know about the 130000. Dollar payment that your personal attorney Michael colony to stormy Daniels in the days before the election. He said no he was asked. Why Michael Cohen me that he and Maggie he said you'll have to ask Michael Connelly now what was he not asked I think the bigger question here is. Do you deny the allegations that stormy Daniels is making about an affair is she liable I tried asking that just two weeks ago. He ignored that question a dean come up yesterday Maggie which means I think while the White House would like that they. They can put this behind them close the book on it that questions still going to come up the White House says he denies that president found himself has never said those words publicly. Karen you've been talking about this out like you said. For weeks he's not spoken out about it walking do you think he decided to break its patents yesterday and you think. As part of a bigger rendering be hearing more from president how about our game. I I. Would think he wouldn't continue talking about this I think yesterday given the environment he came back and that Mary cramped area and the plane. Where the press cents and he couldn't avoid it really made you think you ask other questions. He certainly talked about a very wide ranges issues yesterday when he was in West Virginia. Front immigration and border security once again with some attacks on Mexico. And instead it soon became back that was one of the first things he was asked about stormy house. Can't talk about mcdaniels forever but I want to ask you on one more topic here at Atlanta. Rumors of this trade war new tariffs that up at a White House what is the latest right now. Well the White House this anger is no trade war that's with the president's top economic advisor. Larry Kudlow is telling reporters just in the last hour but you'll remember the president content self a couple weeks ago said. Aren't necessarily a bad thing and they're easy to wit. This week he said well when your 500 billion dollars in the hole it's a hard to say you haven't already lost. The president has essentially kicked it up and up the ante in this back imports which. Earlier the administration said they were proposing. Fifty billion dollars in taxes on Chinese imports. No surprise China said we're gonna do the same fifty billion dollars on American products and a lot of people worried. Wall Street to the midwest agriculture sector. And there was a lot of speculation IE that it was. Blaster that both sides would walk away from this come up with a weighted negotiated and sea bass Thursday night the president said. In addition to the fifty billion he's considering another hundred billion China said today don't want to trade war but not freedom one. Right Karen jars of the White House thank you so much hopefully you can take a break in get some sleep. And another at a busy week as always worried over there but thank you so much. RA now to turn their attention to caricatures king who's in our radios to do here in New York for us thank you the following the latest on this blip. See here this always. Conner not turning himself into authorities hairy. I'm here first ad buy in also would. A legal battle. All was seemingly brought on by Conor McGregor himself Maggie. He was in new York and not necessarily invited to an event at the Barclays center in Brooklyn. And that is where there was a busload of mixed martial arts fighters promoting Saturday's show USC two to three. And he shows up. Uninvited and there is some video that we saw that makes it appeared like he threw a hand truck at a bus full. Of mixed martial arts fighters you can see it right there are smashing through the window. It turns out a couple of his rival fighters were injured in in this whole thing and still for a wild. He had been wanted by the NYPD for questioning to see what had gone on here what prompted this. And overnight he turned himself in to one of the precincts in Brooklyn and he was charged with three counts of assault he was also charged with criminal mischief. Not. Long ago Maggie Conner McGregor left. The 78 precinct in Brooklyn he was walked out from that police precinct in to a waiting car to bring into court for his arraignment. And now he's going to have to go through the criminal justice system just like any other defendant. Aaron you know watching some of those videos they're fairly dramatic easy ending of the rowing. Whatever piece of equipment that was at the bus he actually injured people during this attack. But that's so often you know USC is known as a fairly violent sport that's sort of the underlying premise of what this sport is so do you think going forward this could. Change anything about USC perhaps and war regulations are more safety concerns considering. About something like this happened with one of their biggest stars. All the violence is supposed to stay inside and an NBC arena it is not supposed to spill. Outside into a loading dock where a bunch of MMA fighters are getting on a bus so this is completely out of character. The USC president Dana White called it. Disgusting and questioned whether car McGregor was high bored drunk or or what caused this kind of outburst he said Connor McGregor has acute at home and he's coming to an arena in Brooklyn. And doing this. But before USC has to make a number of of of safety per announcements they have duke. I think get their house in order for this weekend a couple of big guys that were injured in in in this hand truck throwing. Are not going to be in the show on Saturday so that the card has already been scaled back. And Connor McGregor is on his way to court to face criminal charges. Ultimately is this going to be the biggest criminal prosecution in the history of New York City probably not. Connor McGregor according to USC president Dana White is already expressing remorse for what he'd done. Said he never intended to get this out of hand raising the possibility that all of this was meant as one big publicity stunt for a star. But someone who hasn't been any USC match since 2016 the last time we saw car McGregor. He lost a boxing match the Floyd Mayweather. On he's been I was making headlines again but. Four maybe not so glamorous of the reason I actors again thank you so much Aaron our radio studio here in New York City. Thanks to all of our correspondents across the country is we went on location stay here without a little more updates throughout the day and next week we'll take you on location once again following. Our country's top stories where there.

