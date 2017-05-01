Lava Spews Into Pacific Ocean

More
A stream of lava poured into the ocean from a cliff at Kamokuna in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
0:52 | 01/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lava Spews Into Pacific Ocean
I you. Or. I. What what. It. And what.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44576027,"title":"Lava Spews Into Pacific Ocean","duration":"0:52","description":"A stream of lava poured into the ocean from a cliff at Kamokuna in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.","url":"/US/video/lava-spews-flows-pacific-ocean-44576027","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.