Transcript for New lawsuit filed against California fertility clinic

Some people it's anger. For most it's fear. Am I going to be affected. That's doctor Carl Herbert president and medical director at the Pacific fertility center in San Francisco. He spoke to ABC news earlier this week after a storage tank containing frozen embryos and eggs failed. And with it possibly dashing the hopes of patients who were hoping to conceive we're still looking at this tissue. And we're not seeing this tissues lost. Yes it may be affected and we have to acknowledge that. But a number of clients have already jumped to that conclusion ABC 7 NEWS has learned that a second class action lawsuit has been filed against the clinic. Alleging breach of contract and negligence a law firm piper Roscoe wolf in San Francisco is representing a Sacramento area couple who was among hundreds of families that been told their frozen embryos or eggs may have been compromised. They were planet start their family next month he's. Haitians not. That they had you know that they were doing the right thing that they had done everything they needed to do to preserve their chances. Attorney Tracie Cowan says they've been talking it dozens of patients who may be adding themselves of the lawsuit. These are families that went to sleep thinking it. You know that there future children were safe and are being taking care of and they woke up the next day and learns that their dreams have been shattered. We've reached out to the clinic and the firm representing them but neither Harbour turned our request for comment. The malfunction remains under investigation. Chris when ABC 7 NEWS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.