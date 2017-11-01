Leotard-Wearing Bandit Hits Dance Studio

More
The male suspect wore a leotard and tights while stealing merchandise from the Missouri business.
0:50 | 01/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Leotard-Wearing Bandit Hits Dance Studio
Independence, Missouri near Kansas city police are searching for a leotard wearing bandit. He enters Diane the dance studio and take some merchandise. And then leaps. A short time later he returns wearing tights and one of the controlling the entire S. Yeah yeah yeah that safe but some dresses catalogs and other items several dance studios in the area have been robbed. In recent weeks but the ending torture of choices what's raising hundreds of questions. The pig. Maybe could you know went head to head the mine and realized he picked up the wrong sadness and some yet to come back in particular difference. It's quite couldn't leave him in these trying out for in the next single ladies video of and then leotard a decided turn did you happen to hook boys small. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44704906,"title":"Leotard-Wearing Bandit Hits Dance Studio","duration":"0:50","description":"The male suspect wore a leotard and tights while stealing merchandise from the Missouri business.","url":"/US/video/leotard-wearing-bandit-hits-dance-studio-44704906","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.