Transcript for Live update on the arrest of the alleged Golden State Killer

Welcome to ABC news logon Kenneth vote and we're following a number of big stories for you on this Thursday. On the run down thousands of teachers and two states. Or walking out of the classrooms and protests are ABC's cleats and Dell standing by with a live report. In California survivors and victims' families of the Golden State killer of feeling relief. After capture and the rest and that decades old cold case. With Johnson right there are standing by also for a live report. But we began in Washington where president front and battle. BA secretary nominee Ronnie Jackson. It out ABC's senior congressional correspondent near Bruce is standing by live on capitol buried what's the latest there. Well this morning he made that announcement that he would no longer be seeking the nomination to lead that EA said it was a decision. He made with regret and doctor Jackson insists that all of the accusations against him are completely false but in a statement he also said that it was clear. That if this story constant piling up of these allegations are becoming what he called a distraction. From the president and also from their agenda for what they were hoping to do to protect veterans look doctor Jackson said he expected to face tough questions throughout this process. But he said he didn't expect to face what he called these false accusations. Es character attacks against his integrity as he put it. And it comes can't just less than 24 hours after we saw this new avalanche of allegations coming for more than twenty current and former. Colleagues of doctor Jackson's these are accusations that were provided to us by the top Democrat senator tester of Montana in the top Democrat. On the US senate at veterans affairs committee and these are serious allegations including that he was. Doling out prescription medications while on Air Force One that he was drinking while traveling including even wrecking a government vehicle while drunk. But again the White House insisted that and the president and doctor Jackson at these allegations were false the president compact this morning. Defending Jackson's character just moments after he made the announcement that he no longer would be seeking this position yet. Or that accomplice on and off when its favorite morning show saying he knew where this was going involving Jackson. Our Ronnie Jackson still on the job of the White House smeared. Yeah he's back at work today cabinet which which you when you think about it. A little bit awkward in some ways because some of those who we're accusing him. Of this toxic and abusive to heat your workers current. Probably still a little tough to see how the date might be going over there in the White House medical office but doctor Jackson still has his current. Job is as the president's personal physician and the president is actually asked this morning people who might mean names next to lead the DEA need to. Name any names but he says he does already. Have somebody else in mind. And speaking up president front cabinet EPA chief Scott for a right now on the hill for that marathon congressional testimony right Mary. Actually read behind me in Israel near cannon as capture it's getting a quick and your fault. From members of congress from both sides of the aisle he of course has been under fire for weeks firm for allegations that he. I had questionable practices when it comes to he's spending and travel habits this. Allegations ranged you know everything from that sweetheart real estate deal that ABC news reported on first. To his relationship with the DC lobbyists to questions. About his first class travel on the taxpayer dime it looks not permit this morning said that he has nothing to hide although he did admit there's a learning curve. Over at the EPA but what he's not doing is taking a lot of direct responsibility and that's creating a lot of frustration here. In the room behind me we also heard through it say facts are facts but fiction. He's fiction and he argues that all of these allegations against him or simply. Attempts to you re ill the president's environmental agenda he says there it distraction to the trump agenda. And but that that doesn't seem to be enough to satisfy a lot of lawmakers the overarching question coming out of this hearing is can the public trust him to lead this critical agency. Mary her operative arm with a hot list topics that he would potentially face sources also say that prudent when he helped from the White House. I'm preparing for today apparently he's confident that he can face is firing squad on his own. He came prepared right he came with that at least hot topics as things that he wants to touch on. But there's no escaping all of these allegations are placing a lot of questions about the EPA budget and the bury its administration's proposals which is after all what this hearing technically. Is about he just can't escape out these questions that you have a lot of lawmakers who are simply ticking off going through one by one. The various different. Accusations and allegations that it brought against really giving him a chance to defend himself but we've seen a lot of frustration mostly from democratic members that's no surprise. Satan and he simply isn't taking enough responsibility. All right will be watching that congressional testimony from Scott Pruitt RA BC's senior congressional correspondent mayor Bruce Mary thank you so much. Our return now to the Golden State killer or former police officer has been arrest it. Charged in the rapes and murders that terrorized California for decades are ABC's whit Johnson is live there in Sacramento. With the latest on this capture which. Kenneth good morning to you it appears as though the Golden State killer was hiding in plain sight in this home in the suburban Sacramento neighborhood 72 year old Joseph James De'Angelo taken into custody. Accused of those a dozen murders. More than fifty rapes in upwards of a hundred burglaries up and down the state of California he's been described as one of the most prolific serial killers. An American history were getting more information about who he was a husband a father. Even a police officer in two different departments. We're still though trying to piece together what he was doing for decades remember after his last crime in 1986. He vanished. Gone for a long period of time nobody knew what happened to be changes ammo Diddy just stop killing. Investigators still trying to put all of that together I am getting some new information though this morning. Kenneth I just spoke with lieutenant with the Sacramento sheriff's department who told me more about what's going on here they could conform that when they actually arrested De'Angelo. On Tuesday evening he came out of the home he was surprised he was shocked and actually hold arresting officers that he had a roast in the other. Officers told him that they could handle that situation forum then proceeded to. Take him into custody and placed him under arrest were also Loring that he was living with family members inside the home were not exactly sure who. Bomb but in this whole picture is still coming together. He was arrested based on a lead that came up a DNA hit. That was discarded years ago but then came back somehow six days ago. Linking De'Angelo. To a variety of these cases investigators though say that this is just the beginning. Declines and about ten different counties they expect more charges to come. In the days ahead he's also De'Angelo expected to make that first court appearance tomorrow. Where this is just incredible looking behind you there I feed the boat I see this neighborhood very unassuming. The 72 year old suspect who it is you mention a husband. How to roast in the oven at the time of the rats. In what suspect in leaving the Sissy market retiree who's living out his life. Absolutely Kenneth and we've spoken to a variety of neighbors here and it's just absolute shock and in this. People say this is a quiet neighborhood a peaceful place where they've always felt safe the idea that an accused. Serial killer was living down the street is simply terrifying. As far as you mentioned what was going on it what's going on inside the home today that lieutenant also telling me or what they're doing in there. Is are going a room by room piece by piece they're looking for a list of items and some of those items may include things that. He stole or took from homes of his victims. All those years ago and he took some random things you know we know that he burglarized places but not always. Items of value maybe it was a single uranium aura. Class ring of some time or even a photograph. If they could place those items if they could place him. At the crime scene that will be crucial to that isn't that to this investigation linking up those specific items along with the DNA evidence that they already house. But still so many questions right now still trying to get a picture of it what this man was doing. For the last number of decades forty years since that crime spree began. And where for the survivors and victims' families. Can imagine where the reaction is. You know we've also spoken to a variety of them as well I absolute. Shocked but also. Overwhelming relief. The idea that they can now rest easier Wright spoke to the sister of Janelle crews Janelle cruisers eighteen years old. She was murdered in Irvine California 1986 she is the last known victim. Of the Golden State killer her sister tells me she actually fled California. Fearing for her own life. Tom a lot of these family members we know. Met the Golden State killer even. Hold them back and left messages taunting them threatening to kill them we we have audio recordings from him that have been released by investigators. So this was you know even those who survive this these horrible incidents. I'm were haunted by him for years and years knowing that this man was still out there and nobody knew if he was going to kill again. Or what his motives were but for them absolute relief. Many of them still processing all of this even the people in this community still processing what happened and how to move forward from. Here just an incredible case our thinks to whit Johnson in your reporting there live in California thank you Wear it. Art right now thousands of teachers have walked off the job and Arizona and Colorado ABC's quick and then Dallas their life and number with the latest hey Clayton. Hey Kenneth you can see there are a lot of teachers hundreds of them probably more than a thousand other gathered here on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol here in Denver. You see a lot of red in the crowd that is red for and as an education in the bottom line is as Luke panorama show you some of these signs that they brought that. Teachers here want higher pay they want more funding for schools. The Colorado education association at the big teachers' union says that. The state of Colorado this year has underfunded schools by around 822. Million dollars and if you count that shortfall since 2009. They believe that they are six point six billion dollars. In money that they are owed for education in this status at that spending per student is 2700. Dollars below the national average and not ranks fortieth in the nation I want to introduce you to somebody here is we make our way through the crowd over here Connor. T Amy. Aka alerts right I get that right ashes via vice president of the teacher's union here. Tommy light brown. You know we're here today because we've been chronically and the funding our schools here in Colorado to decline of six point six billion dollars over the last ten years. 822. Million this year and we're here to say our students deserve better. Colorado's economy is doing pretty well it ranks state statewide it ranks pretty much near the top. Teacher pay students spending his widow at the bottom I'd take that makes you guys pretty angry. Yet you know it makes sense then we're here today because of our students they they certainly deserved better but we have one of the fastest growing economies in the country we need to do better buyers students how bad is it in Colorado. You know we've got teachers working two to three jobs yes look districts where they've had been on house supports like counselors social workers psychologists. They've got art music scene. You know and again when our economy's doing so well our students deserve better. This is a two day walk out your guts teachers and students from all over the state that are going to be there. What is it that you want what is it that we'll satisfy you in the legislature and when he want to live. Well grasping Flores candidate at least a 150 million dollar buy down at that 822. Million dollar Hulk which isn't much though now it's not anywhere asking for that to be completely filled by the year when he planning to youth. You know we realize that this is gonna have to happen over time we're also asking for a tax rates on corporations to stop until we can adequately fund our publics both. And we're asking for our support of initiative 93 which is ballot measure that Latin one point six billion dollars to public education and nearly hearing Colorado. And we thank you very much for harness Ireland just show you a little bit around the league capital here a little bit there are. Lots of signs going up course and being a Star Wars and I got to point out you don't assign here. But that's kind of the situation here Kenneth they'll be here. All day today they were being here all day tomorrow it's actually going to be a much bigger protest. Tomorrow they expect around. Two to 3000 teachers here today. And maybe around five to 6000 tomorrow of course is also happening in Arizona. Today where they expect 30000 to 50000 teachers to walk out affecting you know 800000. Students in the state of Arizona. There are also out. And more funding for schools. Of course part of this growing wave. Teacher action from. States like West Virginia we sides a move west to places like Kentucky and Oklahoma a couple of weeks ago. Naps throughout Colorado. And Arizona sub. They will be out here they say until the legislature does something so you. And sure as they say the the students at Colorado and the students of Arizona their futures and it. Played before you go right Steve as creative signs behind you we wouldn't expect anything less than teachers. They heard says about go to sign that bigger fan out but when it comes walked out I. They've been successful in some of those they've achievement in West Virginia they got their raises. But lawmakers are paying attention to even possibly proposed some legislation. That's right now lawmakers are doing it's it's in West Virginia teachers were able to get a 5% pay raise Oklahoma. Teachers were also able to get what the governor says as the B largest pay raise in awhile. You know there are proposals here that are on the table and here and in Arizona. In Arizona for example the governor. Has a plan to raise teacher pay by Tony percent in the next couple of years I want to introduce new taxes on things like. Haircuts then and legal services to raise another couple hundred billion a couple of billion and another sales tax increase for three years so there are proposals on the table but some legislators. Legislators say that. Of course there are other priorities that and also need funding here in Colorado there is talk of funding transportation. Big transportation needs and so. So it will be it will be a battle but to. They are not going to give up until they may get some progress it. All right ABC's Clayton send out there live in Denver think you quite know appreciated. Well as date to deliberations in the Bill Cosby sex assault trial are ABC's Lindsey Davis is in the works now Pennsylvania. Good morning if you aren't things you. Causing injury deliveries. I think is on trial sentinels a pre trial country. Aids and sexually sold. After talking. And back. Sounds form and now pack second period three times. A public unanimous decision. Twelve utilitarian sense and not Clinton toward trying it out with the effort against. Feel that one case. That no place like asking. He was also tried it on this same case. And again the jury of his peers well people unable to come up with a unanimous decision even after delivery. For more than two hours and this if you a little bit of perspective here that first trial only lasted for six days. This trial passing for twelve days. We get into very deliberate and obviously that is ours testimony and evidence in the opening statements closing arguments. Twice the amount of time up first trials so obvious history. A lot of evidence and test. A lot of questions just efforts to aid deliveries just hours yesterday ass. Questions among them they wanted to know what's the legal definition of consent they also want to hear back. Tired testimony. Margo Jackson actions the defense's star witness who says that at one time she is on the road and on it constantly. It's pitch count she says she says that she hurt upset say that she was every muscle every floor money. So that turned my. Your whole blood tests back that's two more hours and it was until they also want him real cost of his students six. Giving weight lose. Gordon's employment. For sex husband and I that's another two hours. While they are deliberately made it go back to inside the courtroom have been here. Different. Stretches. Testimony that so. We could be in for a long haul we'll see but in the meantime woman's kindness give you a scene setter here this is blood alcohol. I'm tent city this is where you have all the various. All the networks and affiliates set out to do there and their live shots in infancy all the cameras that are set up here this is where. I'm different. Press conference take place here just outside. The courthouse might have details. Defense and its statements. At various points. And as he blocking. You can see here along the street. A little light trucks this. That's what makes it easy to get us actually funny hair and cable tasted. That. Courthouse where. My husband taking place on the steps and talk more stuff to get excited. Okay. That's where I haven't heard about hands went up. Sequestered chariot he didn't care. Normally start around 9 AMP. Late. Last night it will step behind it and him positive. Answer. Countless. In its hands and build houses built its that was me. Are able to come up with a verdict this time. What I happen and it's not because it's not right. Most important thing is the series at. Some comfortable shoes I have my feet up speakers. On ethnic. A lot of standing around out here and dust them. So it's such. Gotta have a comfortable shoes are faithfully of the there who can keep up today in Northampton that made him. Are right now it's NFL draft night and all the talk at the bow. Quarterbacks and who's the best and the clot. RE SPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck joins us to break it all down MQB Josh Allen from Wyoming expected to be a first round pick but reports that surfaced about. Tweets that recent years ago containing racial slurs and offensively which will those tweets have an impact on. I do think those for its eleven impact on potential and where is draft and I still think he ends up going in the first round because got a lot of talent. You know typically the NFL favors talon over anything else but. I'm you know if this is news if these old tweets are news to NFL teams which do a lot of research on players. If the it's news to them. That I do think there's probably little bit of scrambling and certainly some discussions going on right now about you know how this would impact things going forward. You know be in the face of an organization which you presumably would be. In our quarterback got in the first round as well as how it fits into the locker but then he gets into that locker room after being drafted how does this all affect him. Well I would say that's I would start off by saying this that. You know NFL locker rooms idol fever or some of the most forgiving. Places in the entire country and in truth as you have guys from on number of different backgrounds and usually you know they end up forming really strong bonds and so. You know we've seen people in the past their teams in the past. Want to welcome Ray Rice back in the locker room welcome rich in content you know back into the locker room even welcome Riley Cooper back into a locker room. You know after some of the things that that those guys have been a part of and so. I think that there's a chance that that. Josh Allen would be welcomed into a locker room but. I think in many instances and probably its predominantly the case that he would have to work harder than most guys we have here to earn the respect and trust. Of the people in that locker room I think for some people might be impossible. To win them over after this stuff has surfaced so. He certainly has made things really difficult on himself. You have to ask how vulnerable as the NF Fayette NFL when it comes to race relations. When you've got. You know someone like Alan being dragged into the league who's got this controversial tweets are out there. But racial slurs and offensive language but someone like Colin copper nick remains unemployed. I mean I think in terms of you know each team's going to be different and I think that you know in terms of you know race relations and I think there are obviously a fair number of African American players in the National Football League. You know then. That feel like they're in a really good situation and obviously there are others that they don't feel like that's the case inside the NFL in particular but. Set a before and you know on I'll say it again I do think that you know NFL locker rooms are choosing places even though they're predominantly African American. There is a great collection of guys from a number of different backgrounds races economic backgrounds. In what happens is is that the friendships that a performance. A lock remote really remarkable on so I I think. Really in terms of race relations the NFL gets it right a lot of different ways inside on a locker rooms are so what's. NFL draft without a surprise or two cam what he thinks an accurate count tonight. Well I think they're going to be plenty of surprises and a lot of them or moves around right around the quarterback look some people thought Josh Allen would be the number one overall pick and so. If he's not which I don't think he will be will be some questions about why isn't he the number one pick in the baker mayfield seems to be the guy that. Has a lot of momentum right now. He could possibly be the number one pick as well as the number of other different quarterbacks. We could end up with six quarterbacks drafted in round one which. Hasn't happened in quite some time and surely would be fun to see. And we will see what happens ESPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck. Thank you so much we appreciate your expertise. To find out more about the big night for the NF ball drop and all the store for following here at ABC news please. Quick Reynolds abcnews.com and our ABC news app. I'm gonna vote and you've been watching ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.