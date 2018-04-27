Transcript for Live update on the historic Korean summit

Welcomed ABC news live happy Friday I'm Kenneth vote in New York we've got you covered. On several bricks stored so let's get right to it on the run down. From America's dad to convicted sex offender new details on the sentencing of Bill Cosby from our Lindsey Davis. Also with a historic day on the Korean Peninsula the leaders of north and South Korea. Agreeing to peace what's next to make sure that really happens our tier Miranda on the Korean Peninsula with new images from behind the scenes. But we begin in Washington to find out how president trump in the White House responding to that summit in Korea ABC's signs their lives at the White House are let the president was sounding off on what are pretty quickly this morning. Hey there Kenneth yes the president was awake with much of the world watching this fascinating and historic images coming in. During that meeting between the leaders of north and South Korea and he was very quick to respond on Twitter saying that this is a positive sat the president. President tweeted after a few. Furious here up missile launches and nuclear testing a historic meeting between north and South Korea. Is now taking place he wasn't little bit cautious with that sweet bell adding that good things are happening. But only time will tell a short while after he fired off a second tweet saying the Korean War is to end. The United States and all of its great people should be very proud of what is now taking place in South Korea that president seem to take a little bit of credit with what's going on in North Korea also issuing that cautious tone as he heads to that expected meeting. With leader Kim Jong-Il and in the coming weeks and are let the US will play a key role in any type of peace deal between the Korea's so the stakes are pretty high for. President comes expected meeting with Jim junger. And that meeting with the South Korean and North Korean leader say they issued a statement saying that they are committed to working towards peace. And towards Andean the war but there weren't any real concrete. Steps there and they will have to have conversations with the US. In order to formally Annie and her any type of peace treaty in the president. Answer the White House are very eager in reaching those timetables and setting a timetable for when leader can talk and will will get rid of his nuclear weapons. And push toward a nuclear free North Korea now right now we still have many. We'll take her place the White House and the president has have said that the meeting would take place when the conditions. Are right but still adult location husbands that the president yesterday on Fox News. Saying that it's been narrowed to about five different locations. Officials have told us that he's ruled out China but some other possible locations are Sweden and Switzerland and they're still a few dates and bear mauling but in the coming weeks and we do expect out of at this meeting with. You our let just over your right shoulder there big Jimenez happening right now. Now the president right now is a welcome Ian those. Teen USA olympians and care olympians who competed this past winter a you'll see him right now speaking with that. And it's always nice to have some olympians here. At at the White House no word he's actually comment on North Korea given that these games. We're in South Korea but the president is welcoming India's olympians hear nothing could as the. I think that Olympia we just off the humble little but I hope he was better. On the slopes have opened. And it hasn't peddling this depth of the White House right there at the president's speech live right there on the north lawn. On the north steps there are let a bit of the week at the White House he had for a president Manuel macro their birds. President comes first the bid that and you got the German chancellor and now. I'd just issue a short time in a few hours German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be rolling here into the White House. It's not quite be that lift C a lavish affair that you solid French president mark Claude earlier this week when he had that three day state visit he saw his romance with president trump on full display. This is expected to be a much more somber affair. With Angela Merkel the president and it and Merkel will be meeting in the Oval Office and then worked together over a working lunch before they facing questions. From the press and are certainly a lot asked the president about today and we expect that leader Merkel while the optics. This visit our very different front of crohn's visit we still believe that she's going to be hearing a similar message to micron. One issue is urging the president and to remain in the Iran nuclear deal something that he has criticizing said that he wants to scrap and also to push the president on issues of trade and climate change. And we were carried out joint news conference between the president and chancellor right here on ABC news want are think starlet signs there on the north lawn. Of the White House now let's move to the Korean and that's what you seeing these incredible images right you're the leaders of south and North Korea holding that historic summit. Now we're getting our first behind the things look at this monumental event. Hello everyone I'm Terry Moran with ABC news can view from gold again I'm South Korea would just a little south of the demilitarized. Zone and we are covering that historic day. It's the day of the summit between the two Koreas Kim Jong on president moon. Meeting him Jones coming for the first time in the first North Korean leader to step across. The military demarcation line that border between north and South Koreans that in the South Korean territory when it surely it. What this scene is like so this is the ABC location here's what we broadcast. Good Morning America and and other programs that take a look at this look at this. This is 3200. Reporters. From around the world. Most of them the truth. South Korean just what a free and vibrant press they've got and when Kim Jung won took that historic step across the border. You could hear gas. Going up from the room and that gave us a sense of just how emotional. How profound the division of the Koreas. Really remains and how important this day was. Still appear like this. They've built mini studios for some of the television. Networks up here that got there anchor desks and having like that we're just here kind of on the lives and we don't have anything that somebody once said. That the amount of news as an event is an inverse proportion to the number of reporters covering it but I don't buy that because this was a doozy today. Kim Jong on here into the big screens that we had this is from earlier this is not. Live on this is luck. I think that. And look at the choreography. In like that all day one of the reasons this has been a delight to cover. A television journalist. The pictures have been fantastic they choreographed full of symbolism. And meaning. To try to bolster the substance. Substance being can these two men forge a partnership. They can bring an era of peace and added that question. Four Americans this summit. And this entire scene. Really the opening act. To what everybody expects to be the big show he anticipated summit not scheduled yet between president Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. You think this a lot of reporters wherever they hold that summit people are talking about Singapore. Mongolia. No one quite knows yet. This'll this'll look like one room among many the whole world can be there. I have to tell you there's been. One of those stories where you know you are witnessing history in part because our Korean colleagues have helped me understand. How deeply. Important proof of how emotional it is. This man full of pomp and circumstance. And it's been story that I. The degree of several times and North Korea as well and that hope to follow going forward if you want more on this. Follow our live streams. Our social feeds. Abcnews.com. And a television program through have a lot more Terry Moran signing off your. From the inter Korean some things. Good advice from our ABC's chief foreign correspondent Karen Marie and their follow all of our abcnews.com in our apps for the latest on that Korean summit. All right now moving to the suspected. Golden State killer who is making his first appearance in court ABC's whit Johnson is live in Sacramento which you also believed he tells one how police. River track this man down. Fascinating new details them back the mountain. A new information about 72 year old Joseph. And I'm going to try my best in a nutshell to explain this genealogy Lincoln how this all came to be we've known for a long time. That law enforce an officer's head DNA it was a mystery DNA of an unknown person they believe. Was the attacker from multiple crises throughout California. Now what they did only recently according to multiple law enforcement sources was they took that DNA. Plugged it into a genealogy website they were able to link that. With various family trees and then it was a painstaking. Exhaustive process. That law enforcement officers went through to try to narrow down this field in it was a process of elimination they tried to figure out. First of all male or female we or did this person live where did they weren't where they've been the last. Few decades and how old were they would they fit the profile of their suspected killer. So after narrowing all of that doubt they came up with a small pool of people. And then what they did. It's somehow they got connected to the name Joseph. But they were able to watch him at his house. Yet some discarded DNA from him basically something that he threw out in the trash. They got that they've collected back into the system that genealogy website and then boom they had a maps they were able to now take what was once mystery DNA. Put a name on it. Joseph. Throughout California it is absolutely fascinating a new development. Really and law enforcement and crime solving and that is something that we're looking forward to getting a lot more information about as this trial in the process moves forward. Widow will be interesting to see how this technique is used by police across the country to solve a couple cases. Absolutely there's no question about it and so people Kenneth are already raising. Privacy issues witness you know these folks who put their family trees in their DNA on these web sites. It's almost as if they are they're an unknown. Informant. For law enforcement if suddenly they're family tree becomes linked and then they're DNA is connecting them. To a possible suspects are there a lot of privacy advocates out there were saying wait a minute. Maybe this is an okay this is something that needs to be debated and discussed in the future. But absolutely it is a cutting edge idea and method that was used it's fascinating and as far as the DA's office is concerned the law enforcement here. They are thrilled that after all these years of forward this man allegedly terrorizing California for decades they finally got who they believe. Is a suspected Golden State jail and again that suspect in court today making his first appearance what is expected today in court where. Does so we're we're we're walking we're getting an understanding of how the process is going to go work for of the Sacramento county courthouses it's also the Sacramento. County jail where he Angelo is being held right now. And I can actually walk you down here this is the row of courtrooms. And he's expected to make his appearance at 1:30 PM local time or dirty use her. And right on the other side of this tree and his killer here is courtroom number 61. And we expect I don't know if we can actually see the courtroom itself but from my vantage point. You can see the door that goes into that courtroom we expected to be flooded with media and reporters from all over the country we understand this is an arraignment. So De'Angelo will be escorted inside to a protected area. And he also has a public defender were already Kenneth hearing from that public defender who's not very happy. She has been accusing the sheriff's department of thwarting her efforts to actually speak with the Angelo or client she's also. Blasting the DA's office for what she says is an attempt to try this case in the media so the public defender already vocal about this. Hoping to get a lot more information and maybe for the first time. CD Angelo in court today. Art what will follow every development that happens in court thank you so much we appreciate we Johnson there in Sacramento. Aren't that down all the man known as America's debt comedian Bill Cosby found guilty. In its sex assault retrial AB if you play the Davis covering every angle of the story she's live endorsed him with having a good morning Lindsey. Good morning you know as you can imagine and heard it was quite an emotional day here yesterday I wants what. Now that I've had a chance to kind of sit back and absorb it all what's most interesting is that. As you know it's typical to get twelve people to agree on just about anything right and so it's has quite a lot that you have a jury of twelve. Were able to come up with unanimous decision not just on one count but on all. Three counts. And what's also unique. Is that they're so much. I divide it just outside just on the steps of the courthouse we saw it yesterday there were cheers and tears they were people who are saying we love you Bill Cosby and the same time people were shouting pervert and and rapists you have passers by have been. Shouting. Free bill. And he hasn't even stepped one foot in jail as far as that's concerned what we know right now is it Bill Cosby is with his wife of 154 years Neil. They're together at this time sentencing is expected to take please within the next sixty to ninety days although courses team does plan to appeal. But each count and of course are three counts is found guilty on each count carries. Maximum sentence of ten years although it's expected that they would run concurrently and. Live that we fall. Quite a thing plane out there yesterday I'm curious were you you've been there from the start what was that like for you to see all that. I mean I think. What's so interesting is there were so much suspense. Because we really didn't know which way it was getting and especially since. The first day I mean that was kind of the school of thought I guess is. That. If the jury comes back faster it's more likely. To be guilty. A but that first they deliberated for ten and a half hours and then they have those three questions the first day. In two questions if you're reading the tea leaves it kind of appeared. That they they were leaning in favor. Bill Cosby perhaps being. Innocent or perhaps at least being not guilty. Because they were asking me here back among other things. Some of this defense's star witness testimony. Right so from Margo Jackson and she was the woman who. Said that she had been roommates at times is under constant while they both worked at temple university and Andrea had told her that she was in a frame of celebrities was innocent. Celebrity up. For money. I'm so it was interesting that they wanted to hear that back and they deliberated for those ten and half hours and so would appear at one point hey neighbor going to be in for the long haul maybe this is going to be like. The last trial back in June when they deliberated more than 52 hours and it ended up. In the mistrial a hung jury. But so going into the courtroom. A lot of people worked. Motherhood her as saying some for this really because you know it really it was just kind of an on this message that we got. That we've heard many times before received many times before when it they may be just letting us know okay alliger is going to be going to lunch they're going to be taking this break and they have a question. And so when we went in there was no indication ahead of time that there was in fact a verdict and so when it was revealed that the surgery had come. To a conclusion. It it was like pins and needles there was really an electric charge and and just like system really just such a palpable moment of suspense inside the courtroom because it's seen. That it could go. Either way or or certainly end up in another mistrial which. Likely although by the letter of law you know. Accounting would have been able to come back in and try again but this comes at a great expense of the taxpayers of Montgomery County at some more than ten of about a millions of dollars each time. And yesterday we heard from the the district attorney Kevin Steele who said that he's gonna try and make. Bill Cosby hey for the trial so we'll see. What happens there and of course what happens now we've. Bill Cosby's defense team certainly saying that they're going to appeal this decision. Maybe before I let you go another big headline that need to movement feeling more confident than ever today. Certainly I mean this is. The first if you will major victory for the need to movement having it August. Look at it just uniting. All the women themselves is as one victory right but this is. Really. A flag and it in the sand a line in the sand saying hey. Enough is enough and then chasing down just in the last. 24 hours believe it's been two people who come forward now accusing. Former NBC anchor Tom Brokaw and you know it may be another. Kind of watershed moment where we're seeing again another wave of of new accusations new allegations lodged at. What's been perceived as it in for for years for decades maybe. People who are too big to fail if you would people who had so much money and fame and power that. Any accuser against some would either not be believed or would simply be dismissed or silence. And of course we know of NBC's Tom Brokaw denying those claims this morning oddly these incredible reporting from you on this story our thank you to you endorsed him in civilian. But only to the big moments the NFL draft. Let's bring in ESPN's Dan brought the auto Dan a lot of talk about quarterbacks so did the draft live up to the height. Oh absolutely did four quarterbacks in the top ten and five in the first round four of the top ten this historic. And when you start talking about quarterback that's where the star power. Really comes in and it's where the action happens in the first round of the draft he sought twelve trades. Including four routines were moving up to get quarterback so we have that many quarterbacks in the first round. The teams are as excited about them as they were this year it really adds a layer of intrigue to the early part of the NFL draft. So all eyes were on QB Josh Allen seventh overall pick he went to the Buffalo Bills. But racism controversy over this week he said and high school that some racial slurs offensive language on that it really impact them. I don't think it did we talked to a lot of people yesterday it. Teams did reach out. To Josh Allen and his representatives yesterday just thirty get a handle on what was going on. The sense I got as of yesterday afternoon was the teams were saying look this happened in high school it's obviously something he's going to have to confront. And deal with with his fans with his teammates in the locker room which at wherever he would end up. But they believe that this was something that was done in hike could be they of his comments from this year or last year. I think it might even more alarming to teens and something he might dumb when he was thirteen or fourteen or fifteen years old so. I think he went about where he was going to go anywhere if he didn't go to Cleveland at number one and obviously they liked. Oklahoma's baker mayfield. Instead I then I think this is about where he was supposed to go in that 567 range with buffalo trading up. Take so which team did the best job in your opinion of Bob make him a expects. Another first the Edna in the comes into my head when you say that is the green bay Packers and here's why. I can't predict. How these guys are going to play and I honestly I really don't think anyone can no matter what they tell you. So way I look at it is who did the best in terms of moving around and maximizing the value of the picks they had. The Green Bay Packers. Dropped all the way down to number 27 because the saints wanted to come up for a pass rusher markets Davenport from UT San Antonio the saints gave the Packers. 81 in 191 round pick in that deal. And the Packers were able to go back up from 27 to the middle part of the round and get the quarterback they wanted dryer Alexander. From Louisville it cost them basically an extra third rounder this year and again they got it up first round pick. Next year so that's an example of a team really kind of maximizing the value of its picks. And being intelligently nimble about how they use them especially in that first round where they're so important. Dan I really loved the story line we thought this year's for the NFL draft up and we affair we thought two Brothers on pick to Matt first round there. Yeah true Edmonds went to buffalo linebacker out of Virginia Tech and and his brother Terrell Edmonds safety at a Virginia Tech. Went to the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the round. The second was a bit of a surprise to remain Edmonds was someone who had been you know thought of as an early to mid first round pick in a lot of the pre draft projections kind of one of those. Quarterback of the defense types at linebacker. Terrell Edmonds is that more of a projection really great. Numbers in the drills that you know the running in the measurement drills they do with the scouting combine in Indianapolis in February. And he has a lot of athletic talent and the Steelers look out and say look we can make this guy into an NFL player but it seems like they're going to have to using that he's viewed. As overall prospect. With a lot of high end talent and what will be interesting is the Steelers need help on defense right away how quickly can he make a major contribution that. Speaking of this Taylor that being the most memorable moment of last night we all know about that. Scary spinal injury Reich is the year suffered last season he couldn't walk. You see him there on the ramp from the lots these then. Since. Frightening moments but then we thought this moment where he actually walked on to that stage last night and I mean there's no words for that. No idea it amaze me I covered Pittsburgh's playoff game it was still in the about the second week of January I was in Pittsburgh at their practices. And I remember riding she's it was there. In a wheelchair and I remember watching the process of how. I his family and friends they had to get him out of the wheelchair and into the car and thinking this guy's got a long road ahead of them even to Waukegan so to be sitting here. A little more than three months later and see that last night that incredible moan of him walking on his own you know obviously haltingly but still. The fact that he was doing it at all truly incredible to me in an inspiration I think to everyone who saw it because you know this is this does is tells you. They dedicate yourself in and work hard and and alerted by utility can't do something. Really remarkable example of that on display last night. That determination quite inspirational art some incredible source from Los mine are. Big thanks to you it's being thin by the can't thank you so much for more all the stores for following here at ABC news please go to ABC's dot com. And our ABC news app on can at mouton. You've been watching anything revive.

