Transcript for Live update on the police shooting in Dallas

Welcome to ABC news slide on Tenet vote here in new York and we've got a lot to get to on this Wednesday. On the rundown for president Manuel macro addressed. What joint session of congress are top congressional correspondent Bernard Bruce is steady buyer to give a lot breakdown. Plus the latest on president props and battle BA secretary nominee Ronnie Jack Sen. All sorts are outside of Philadelphia is deciding the fate of comedian Bill Cosby who is on trial for sexual assault are with the Davis we'll talk about. Five hours of closing arguments. But we begin at Dallas with the latest on that triple shooting suspect is in custody. Two police officers critically injured ABC's Marcus Moore is life and Dallas markets with the latest. What kind of weird just outside the Texas Presbyterian Hospital this morning. Where any moment now they Dallas police chief and a whole is expected to speak to reporters and give us an update on the conditions. Both officers who were critically injured. And also in new details are able to gather on the investigation. It's self. To bring you to the very beginning of this this all started around 4 o'clock yesterday afternoon at a Home Depot and that is where police say 29 year old ar Montel. Wyden's. Shot and critically injured. Two Dallas police officers and he also wounded a security guard we are told that. He was confronted or detained by an off duty police officer during an incident at the store. And when more officers were called to the scene that's when he allegedly pulled out a handgun and that shot those two officers and he took off one foot. And at what hours later is in the midst of a massive and expanding manhunt in the city of Dallas. That he allegedly led police. On a dramatic. And dangerous a wild police chase for the streets of Dallas this happening while many people were laying down to go to sleep for the night. But certainly well aware this incident that played out he was in a white pickup truck. Driving through yards and speeding down neighborhood streets. We saw helicopter video as police work. In tow trying to stop him and it finally Kenneth came to a dramatic end on a dead end street where Juarez crashed in of the front yard of a home. And he was taken into custody and is right now in jail and a one million dollar bond. He could face he could face capital murder charges and I say that Kenneth because right now police are saying that the officers were critically hurt. Have been fighting for their lives at the hospital overnight they underwent surgery. And at. We are in critical condition this morning and again any moment now we expect that the police chief Kenneth the come out and give us an update on their conditions the chief last night in this morning. Asked for people here in Dallas and across the country. To pray for those officers and the families can. And we're definitely praying for them at this hour market power with Dallas doing I was there and so were you working for ABC affiliate just two years ago when five officers were killed. Another seven were injured when they were ambushed so there had to be assess in the community you know pretty much oh no no not again. Yeah absolutely and you hear it and you felt. You felt that that sense of of despair and and the pain that the community was feeling one that shouldn't happen. And a police officer told me last night. He said that he feels like they are living a nightmare all over again. It was almost two years ago it hasn't even been two years since that that deadly ambush in downtown Dallas left five area officers debt. And here we are again dealing with this and even though the mayor of this city said that once again. They are dealing with a case where police officers have been have been attacked and so can if there's a real sense that this is still very fresh what happened when he sixteen. And now we have this incident that played out yesterday. That. By early indications may have. Only been about of that a potential for missing property at the store and now we have. Two police officers have been critically injured and a security guard who was also wounded. Less than two years after five officers were. Were killed were ambushed in the sense that he can Marcus. I can imagine there's a lot of attention. On this incident happened exceeds where you're standing right now auger. Kind of moved around a little bit just because of just the crush of media that's their right now just tell us about that. CEM and how it's being covered. Well you know. In any case in particular when when police officers have targeted it is it is the big story. Becomes the community is very concerned about this and they want to know every detail in so. In that vein there are a number of media outlets here one to cover the details and again any moment now the police chief will come out. Two give an update at the very tight space where we are just across the street from the hospital and certainly. A lot of interest here and people really wanting to know how those officers are doing Kenneth. And if there's any new information. About the alleged shooter in this case well again it's been identified as a 29 year old man Armonk nope Juarez. Who was taken into custody after a while police chase here in Dallas so we anticipate that this will be of of great interest not only. More people here in Dallas but when it across the country and you look at what happened recently. In Florida and what's happened in the past in New York for example and other cities certainly when this happens a lot of people care and they want to know every detail can. Sure you are in our ABC's market Morton Marcus thank you so much and you'll keep us up to date. All right so let's turn to Washington were French president Manuel mark room. Just addressed congress our congressional correspondent Mary roots. You live on Capitol Hill Mary I have to ask you first how's your friends and how with the conversely. Well but short. And it that's pretty much the extent of my friend but I can't tell you that the French president just delivered pretty. Sweeping remarks extending a hand of friendship here to members of congress underscoring. The alliance between our two countries but. I have to tell you I was I was struck by how much of his remarks was really a call against nationalism you heard. Macro and argued that closing the door to the world he said won't stop the the world from a Baltic. He made the case it's that nationalism is the wrong course for the US the wrong. Course for the world and this came. After he argued that the west is living through this time of heightened anger and the year as he described it. Saying that those are two qualities which only frees us. And weakens. And of course that's a bit of contrast to what you often your coming out the building down the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue coming from the White House. Of course Mack Brown comes did did the US you know we've seen a lot of that romance between him. And then president trump on full display over the last few days but macro brings a very serious message. To the US to congress today particularly on Syria is desire to see the US keep. Forces there despite what the president may have sat in recent weeks and days. And also of course North Korea. And and Mac are underscoring the Iran nuclear deal that did did mean he feels to maintain. That deal going forward so he's underscoring friendship but also coming with some serious diplomacy is what. There is so let's talk president McClellan knew best the president trop and his nominee for veterans affairs Ronnie Jackson think a lot of trouble in the senate. What he's under intense scrutiny for these allegations of professional misconduct that has come up. Over the last several days that senate veterans affairs committee that was supposed to be holding his confirmation hearing today well that's not happening it's now on hold. It definitely is lawmakers reviewed these allegations here's what we know. About what those allegations are knee he's accused of creating a hostile work environment possibly drinking on the job while on. He went traveling with the president overseas and of over prescribing certain medications in particular the sleep aid Ambien but. Have to say there's been no evidence presented yet to back up any of these claims we have a little bit about. He said he said going on right now between some of these allegations that have come out that we're learning about through. Various members of congress and what Ronnie Jackson is thing at you with up here yesterday we spent much that he chasing after him appear on the hill. And you know he told lawmakers we then spoke with that he denies these allegations. He said that he's looking forward to answering lawmakers' questions that he wants to sort of get to the bottom of this. And that the president himself the man who nominated him he came out yesterday in admitted looking he knows that there's them. Weakness is to his experience here while Jackson is of course the White House position there but a lot of concerns about whether epitaph. Of managing it bit EA which is of course the second largest. Agency in the federal government. And then the president yesterday sort of seemed to nudge Jackson to suggest that you know maybe he should bow out. This entire process that was shortly it because then Jackson and the president huddled face to face in the Oval Office. The White House now today is launching this year's defense of Jackson there digging in they say they were viewed his record they found. No red flags they beat they're giving a clean bill of health here. And now we've also learned that that the White House is sort of circulating talking points. Up here amongst Republican members to help them also come out and defend Jackson do so for now. Just as we try to get to the bottom of all these allegations the bottom line is there's no in no confirmation hearing on the books for Jackson off the Fed's. Back on it. So while we wait to see what happens line Jackson let's play that video one more time our mayor Ruth. Ranking after Ronnie Jack that very what does it take what does it require to be to be able to run after someone like that on Capitol Hill. Again there are issues katic quite good running and occasionally sharp elbow hurts all right that you don't have that the let those that the letters on the I don't forget. All right there are senior congressional correspondent here brings. Mary thank you so much I appreciate it I'm so how it's for the drop in the White House responding. Q what's happening right to actually heard Mary Bruce talked on the apple let's get over to be on the exact right now the white. Out lot how would the president. Responding is the giving rob Randy Jackson opportunity to step out of the process here. You can at the big question here at the White House is really going to be how much. Will president from give his full throated support to Ronnie Jackson his personal physician here at the White House. A berth in the you've gotten along with very well. Even who has served in three different administrations. Including the Obama administration and the Bush Administration in addition to president trump right now and these allegations. That are coming out now against him that have really put. Some cold water on his his nomination. Our surprise to folks here in the White House as well many people that we've heard from. In the Obama administration's so. Everybody here at the White House saying that they want to give the investigation time to play out to really. Discover if there's any married to these claims being made against doctor Jackson because he has had. A very strong record and he has had a good relationship with the president but. Let's just look at what the president has said when he's been asked about doctor Jackson. You know he he's the person who endorsed doctor Jackson to become the next head of the DA. But then when asked by reporters if he still supports him he said I wouldn't do and he sort of encouraged doctor Jackson to get out of the process. If you were buying a car and somebody told you. Two to buy this particular car and then you laugh them after some bad report came out should I continue to buy this car and they said. Well it's your decision but personally I wouldn't do it. No longer an endorsement. And that's part of what the White House is now trying to backtrack a little bit we heard from the legislative director Marc short today as well as white house Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. They say that it the president is there have left the door open to doctor Jackson. If he chooses to pursue the nomination which right now he is dealing that they fully support him. In other news alana I might need your help find a car later. It hit let me ask you about that first big state dinner the top not a big night last night. I'm sure you had an invite I have my M byte was lost. But I. Her there was she can't say there was hand holding on some threats brought lags whether any of those. You know it was is it was cream and gold decorated by Milan he would trump the First Lady in this list. Really an achievement for her as her the first state dinner that she has hosted here at the White House lots of positive reviews today. I have to tell you here at the White House though I started my morning pretty early and it was an awfully slow day here a lot of people still recovering from all of that. Found Tanya so that state dinner diplomacy will it work gets program tries to Poole president drop over two hits are when it comes Booth policy differences. You know Kenneth were all of the talk of romance and there was certainly. Plenty of hugs and kisses that supported that that narrative yesterday. McCraw actually came with an agenda he wanted to try and get permanent exemptions for France on the president's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum. And he also wanted to try and get some consensus vote on Syria and in current president trump to really remain in the Iran nuclear deal. But during that joint press conference it did not seem like president from had changed his mind he said that peace. Everybody knows how he feels about the irony in deal that he felt like it was a bad deal and that something better needed to be negotiated. And continues to pursue the idea that he might pull out of the deal. On May twelfth and of course France being a party to that agreement doesn't want that the health and sell in not quite sure that all of the kisses in the hundreds in the hand holding that we saw. As the two men walk down the promenade to the White House. Yesterday the colony into the White House yesterday that that actually translated into not crimes agenda being the film. As president Tom what's that say we'll see. So RB Jacob makes my friend. My defeat colleague a lot of back there the White House lot of thank you so much our let's turn to the latest on the go look deliberations. On bill Cosby's. Eight and its sexual assault read trop. Lindsey Davis happily with north now that the. Good morning Kenneth more than six hours of fiery closing arguments yesterday but for the most striking image. Actually came before court was even in session bill Cosby's wife. Of 54 years Camille Cosby right at the comedian side. Making her first appearance at this retrial shaded eyes linked arms and sporting a faint smile as she did during Cosby's first trial. This is 'cause he sat front and center in the courtroom during the defense's closing argument. Caused his defense team called his accuser under constant up pathological liar. Alleging comedians accusers all fabricated their stories for money fame or attention went and it's for our closing the prosecution accused the defense of shaming and humiliating the victims calling caused me. A con man and a real interesting defense strategy was actually the fence that brought up in their closing argument the meat to movement. Trying to portray bill 'cause be as an innocent man who was swept up in the anger and emotion of what they described as a mob mentality and the need to movement and now here you have a the second time in less than a year. Bill Cosby's fate. In the hands of a jury can't. Our thanks Olivia Davis for more on that story and all the ones we're following for you today please check on abcnews.com and RA BC news apt. I'm Kenneth mode and this is ABC news lives.

