Transcript for Major spring storm continues east from West Coast

Time now for look at your weather on this Thursday morning. Radar shows a major storm churning in the Pacific northwest it's bringing rain from Seattle into northern California and some potential snowfall. For parts of the Sierra Nevada. That storm moves into the central US tonight spreading snow from the northern Rockies and into the northern plains. But temperatures are finally feelings like on the East Coast sixty degrees in New York 75 in DC. Highs in the seventies for the Ohio valley today. And a balmy eighty in Miami who cool the Miami.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.