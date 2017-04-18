Transcript for Man accused of stealing more than 100 cellphones at Coachella

Police get some high tech help finding a New York man accused of stealing more than a hundred cell phones from festival goers a Coachella. 36 year old renowned that they who's who send now was arrested during the first day of the music festival. Police tracked him down after several people activated the fine my iPhone feature on their stolen phones. Well they were immediately able to track him through the festival and eventually found him you got it and a backpack full of stolen iphones.

