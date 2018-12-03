Transcript for Man arrested in cold case from 1986: Authorities

61 year old Michael hand as the man now in custody suspected of murdering Traci Gil pinned back in October 1986. He was 29 Tracy was fifteen. Had lived in Kingston at the time he was arrested Friday and Troutman North Carolina where he now lives. Back in Kingston his name rings a bell with locals. You lose he was deathly around town hang around with it all people. Well under his it you know under his age group. On October 1 1986 Tracy had been at a party in the rocky nook section of Kingston. Which he left to buy cigarettes at this location which was then a Cumberland farms. Her body was found three weeks later in the woods of Myles Standish State Forest the medical examiner ruled that the cause of her death was a massive skull fracture. And that the manner was homicide Tracy's sister colonel Kerry deal and is now the superintendent of the Massachusetts state police in an interview with WAT team radio two years ago carry guilt instead investigators had told her. They've been getting a lot of calls about the case. And she was confident a break was coming. It was just a matter of time.

