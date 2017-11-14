Transcript for Man shot to death in Tampa neighborhood where 3 others slain last month

A victim unfortunately we was crossing the street on Nebraska avenue area of wilder and Nebraska. His name is Ronald Felton. 860. Appears he was crossing the street to meet up with someone. Someone came up from behind and shot him. Is left in the street. Our suspect is a black male thin build dressed in all black when a black baseball cap. They have very limited information. The investigation is ongoing. Our officers right now way of a parameter set up but we are searching the neighborhood. Another big questions going to be is this related to the others I'm all heights merged. And right now we're tree in his though it is related until we can roll otherwise. I believe that this person lives in this neighborhood. And we need everyone's cooperation we need everyone to pay attention to what's going on in their neighborhoods that we received the call and 451 shots fired. But our officer arrived within seconds. And that's how we have some of the information. We do have a witness that we I've been discussing. And when I spoke Dorsey said of our officer had been five seconds earlier you're been able to stop. So you can imagine it. That the feeling it's gone on right now but because we are on scene so quickly we sample parameter we've been searching the area it came out of insurgent with our swat team. And when it it's clear we'll letter one other thing about that's what we're asking that they stay inside right now it's a very it's very early in this investigation. It it's. You know. But based upon what we know what's been going on that's why I'm comfortable saying that it related. And when we can roll it out that it's not related it will let that information we'll we'll release that but we're saying it's related. The other satellites martyrs south.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.