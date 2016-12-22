Man Suffers 3rd-Degree Burns After E-Cigarette Explodes

A California man's electronic cigarette exploded in his pant pocket Wednesday while riding a city bus, prompting paramedics to rush to him to a hospital with third-degree burns, according to officials.
Transcript for Man Suffers 3rd-Degree Burns After E-Cigarette Explodes
A a cigarette as being blamed for another explosion this time it happened on a city bus in Fresno California. A man had the battery powered cigarette in the pocket of his pants when it became hot leading to Smart sparks. And smoke. He suffered minor burns to his leg but he's expected to be okay.

