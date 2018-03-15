Man wanted for questioning after shooting death of police officer

More
Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot to death late Tuesday in Pike County, Kentucky.
0:49 | 03/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man wanted for questioning after shooting death of police officer
It's with a heavy cork city are part four has announced that. Officer Scotty Hamilton. We're shot and killed non line of duty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53769000,"title":"Man wanted for questioning after shooting death of police officer","duration":"0:49","description":"Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot to death late Tuesday in Pike County, Kentucky.","url":"/US/video/man-wanted-questioning-shooting-death-police-officer-53769000","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.