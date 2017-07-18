Transcript for Marine Corps identifies 16 service members killed in military plane crash

The fifteen Marines and one navy corpsman killed inning military plane crash earlier this week. Are being remembered by their families their communities and now we know they came from around the country. These are the faces of the fallen Marine Corps forces reserve has identified all sixteen service members killed in the KC 130 crash in Mississippi on Monday. Six of the Marines and the corpsman were from an elite marine raider retaliate at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. They were going to you like Arizona from North Carolina on a military transport plane headed for pre deployment training. The other half of their team already on the ground. Nine other Marines on board also killed were based out of Stew work Air National Guard base in Newburgh New York. Summer rains had multiple deployments under their belt. Others fulfilling their childhood dreams of serving in the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps forces special operations command held a briefing today calling the organization a tight knit communities suffering a huge loss. Wall you can't downplay the tragedy of the Walsh. We intend to. Honor our fallen we intend to take care of the families and we intend removal. Maher soc is the smallest component of the US special operations command with nearly. 3000 Marines the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Stephanie promise ABC news the Pentagon.

