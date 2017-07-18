-
Now Playing: On plane: 15 Marines, 1 Navy sailor mourned by families
-
Now Playing: 16 service members killed in military plane crash in Mississippi
-
Now Playing: Can Republicans and Democrats come together to solve health care?
-
Now Playing: Marine Corps identifies 16 service members killed in military plane crash
-
Now Playing: NC state trooper drives into oncoming highway traffic
-
Now Playing: Texas man's truck scorched by lightning
-
Now Playing: At 101, woman shakes up running world like a hurricane
-
Now Playing: How to create 4 unique outfits using 1 sarong
-
Now Playing: Former bodybuilder says she went from 'bodybuilder to body lover'
-
Now Playing: Rescued boater's family claims he killed grandfather
-
Now Playing: Police release composite sketch in killings of Indiana teens
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old girl dies after being run over by father in boating accident, police say
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis mayor reacts to police shooting of bride-to-be
-
Now Playing: Severe storms sweep the country
-
Now Playing: Family makes desperate plea to find missing flood victim
-
Now Playing: Outrage over deadly police shooting of bride-to-be in Minneapolis
-
Now Playing: Superhero dog saves fawn desperately struggling to stay afloat off Long Island Sound
-
Now Playing: Former police officer indicted for murder of black teen in Dallas
-
Now Playing: New development in the February murder of 2 teen girls in Indiana
-
Now Playing: O.J. Simpson parole hearing scheduled for Thursday in Nevada