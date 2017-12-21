Marines will distribute roughly 30,000 toys and games to families in need in Puerto Rico

"You could just see the excitement in their faces," Staff Sgt. Angel Oquendo, the commander in charge of public affairs, told ABC News.
0:42 | 12/21/17

