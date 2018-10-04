Transcript for Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is working with special counsel

I assume. Paste post and served as a pianist. From the special counsel moon's office correct. Yes. If you were anywhere at FaceBook been interviewed by the special counsel's office. Yes you've it is viewed I have not. I won't I have not others I believe so and I want to be careful here because that. Our work with the special counsel is confidential and I want to make sure that in an open session I'm not revealing something couldn't confidence. There's. Let me clear that you have been content it is it is. Actually let me clarify that I Acxiom not aware of of the subpoena I believe that there may be but I know we're working with them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.