Transcript for Marley Dias talks encouraging kids to read, getting kids involved in activism

It is very nice to see you again because I met you, you knocked my socks off when you were 10 and you founded the #1000blackgirlsbooks campaign. Why did you start it? I really love to read and always wanted to see myself reflect it and my parents did a good job that little black and brown girls were able to be in my library. When I went to school I only read about white boys and their dogs. Old yeller. Yeah. I read that in school. As much as I respected my teacher and thought was a good idea, we were only learning about one person's experience and one type of experience. I thought it was a problem because I had the opportunity to see myself being reflected but all the other girls, especially black girls did not see themselves as important and their identity to be strong and deeply rooted inside of them so I wanted to make sure I would be able to tackle that and help other girls see themselves. So I collected in total 11,000 books and carried them to school. Wow. Could you have imagined your idea would have been so stressful because your original goal was 1,000? I think I wanted it to be successful but my mom told me even when we were two weeks away, 200 books, she was like it's about getting into the practice and understanding how I can as a girl to make sure I'm showing that I can be strong and brave and help my community even if I don't reach my goal. Okay. So how old are you again? I'm 13. 13. My god. I don't think I got out of bed when I was 13. You had just written your first book and "Marley dias gets it done: And so can you," that's the name of the book. Getting it done for you actually. It's about inspiring kids to create change for young people who want to make a difference like you did. Whereid you start -- where should these girls and boys start? Give them some advise. I think the first thing is educating yourself and figuring out what your passion is. A lot of people don't really know when they're young and I was lucky enough to know but a lot of times kids don't know what they like or what they want to do and sometimes they're pressured to do things they don't enjoy and feel like they're supposed to say yes but they don't enjoy those things. Finding your passions and being honest with your teachers and parents that I don't really like to do this anymore, this is not what I enjoy because you'll get into the practice of speaking out and educating yourself on the issues in your community. So even though we think about really big scale issues which are important to solve, we think about the people who care for us, our mailmen, teachers, janitors, line brainers and these people represent us to serve them. Good for you. I can say my 11-year-old daughter has no problem telling me what she will and won't do. I'll tell you that. One thing I loved about the book, you talk about ways kids could activate, meaning be activists and one of those ways is to be an upstander. Explain what that means. How can you be an upstander? We talk about being a bystander and witnessing something like bullying or harassment and especially in kids speaking out and helping somebody in a situation where they are bullied which is something in elementary school could be fostered in a child where they feel like it's okay to be mean to one another but guiding them away from the situation and educating them with the tools so it won't happen again. Making sure we can stop the problem and make sure it doesn't happen for other kids and it's important to change that system. Or to make sure that won't happen to other kids in the school because we're teaching each other and learning about how to be Kinder and more respectful to each other as students. I love it. Being an ally. Being an ally. I love that you call yourself a book nerd. Yes. A great way to take that word back. For parents who aren't lucky enough to have a child like you, what can parents do to help their kids read more without making it seem like it's a punishment? We talk about -- this is a fancy word but connotations and negative or positive connotations to the things we do. So immediately if you're trying to punish your child don't say go to your room and read. Don't use that. Don't associate these things that are really important and fundamental to those things. Even if you don't like reading as an adult and a lot of times I know people who are not fans of reading and that's okay, but showing to your kid that we can do it each and even though I don't like it and you don't, maybe we can try to watch a movie about a book and read the book after. Not necessarily -- Make kids choose what they want to read. Don't force them. And making sure to show kids they can have an opinion and have a say. I want you to come back. Thank you. I want you to come back because you're incredible. Our thanks to the inspiring and incredible Marley dias. Go to her website and her book "Marley dias gets it done: And so can you." It's available now. And you know what y'all, okay, you're all going home with one.

