Massive fire engulfs senior living facility outside of Philadelphia

The fire burned much of the structure to the ground late Thursday.
0:39 | 11/17/17

Transcript for Massive fire engulfs senior living facility outside of Philadelphia
Her up from Philadelphia a massive fire area nursing home in the suburbs there flames burning through the night destroying several buildings dozens of residents. Were forced out in the cold many of them in wheelchairs. The update moments ago at least twenty people were injured no word yet on the cause of the fire. An urgent manhunt is underway for a cop killer in Baltimore. Eighteen year veteran John Souter were has died after he was shot in the head. Police say Souter is on a homicide investigation when he saw a man acting suspiciously. The suspect then opened fire as Souter approached Souter leaves behind a wife and five children investigators say the suspect may have been wounded.

{"id":51218445,"title":"Massive fire engulfs senior living facility outside of Philadelphia","duration":"0:39","description":"The fire burned much of the structure to the ground late Thursday.","url":"/US/video/massive-fire-engulfs-senior-living-facility-philadelphia-51218445","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
