-
Now Playing: Speculation mounts about mystery buyer of $450M Leonardo da Vinci painting
-
Now Playing: Hawaii psychiatric patient 'couldn't believe' he escaped
-
Now Playing: Trump breaks silence on Al Franken, but White House quiet on Roy Moore
-
Now Playing: Radio anchor speaks out on accusing Al Franken of sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: Massive fire engulfs nursing home near Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Al Franken apologizes after radio anchor says he forcibly kissed her, took lewd photo
-
Now Playing: Almost 3 feet of snow falls in Calif. mountains as storm moves east
-
Now Playing: Massive fire engulfs Pennsylvania senior living facility
-
Now Playing: Multiple women accuse former President George HW Bush of inappropriate grabbing
-
Now Playing: Massive fire engulfs senior living facility outside of Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: ABC News investigation finds complaints against rental home giant
-
Now Playing: Baltimore cop shot in the head while investigating homicide
-
Now Playing: Mystery buyer pays record-shattering $450 million for rare Leonardo da Vinci painting
-
Now Playing: 210,000-gallon oil leak reported on Keystone pipeline in South Dakota
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Woman meets her biological mom for the 1st time live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'The Briefing Room': Roy Moore and GOP tax bill
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old boy nails best-man speech at his dad's wedding
-
Now Playing: UCLA basketball players admit to shoplifting in China, thank Trump
-
Now Playing: Roy Moore attorney makes controversial comment about host Ali Velshi's 'background'
-
Now Playing: Time lapse captures stunning view of the night sky in Hawaii