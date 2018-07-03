Transcript for Mayor says he wishes driver in fatal crash was under arrest

Mayor to blogs Yost says the driver who hit and killed two children in Brooklyn should be arrested. Investigators believe 44 year old Dorothy burns had a seizure when Hsu ran a red light Park Slope Monday afternoon. A license so is suspended and their subpoena in her medical records the car she was driving had tickets for running for red lights and for speeding in a school zone. The mayor says there is a problem with the law that needs to be fixed. This should never happened. She should never been allowed to be driving a car after what we know of these other violations. I share the frustration of many in my community I wish she was under arrest right now. Well the four year old daughter of Tony award winning actress Ruthie and miles and the one year old son of our friend were killed. Miles who was pregnant and a friend Lauren Lou the mother of the other child were both hurt in this incident.

