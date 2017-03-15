Transcript for McDonald's worker rescues unconscious cop at drive-thru

A breakfast stop turned into a medical emergency at a McDonald's in Miami this employee's father noticed a customer distress for a willing to breed. That's when he jumped out of the service window to help the woman in her vehicle driving away at the time. A paramedic who was in the restaurant also helped performing CPR. No word this morning however on her condition.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.