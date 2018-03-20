Transcript for MD governor hails school resource officer as 'tough guy'

Today at approximately 7:55 AM great most high school student. Austin Wyatt Rollins age seventeen. Produced a handgun. While in hallway after. Great mills high school and shot the great North High School student a female. Who was sixteen. And a great mills high school student. A male who was fourteen. School resource officer. Deputy first class blamed gas school. Was alerted and immediately responded. And engage the shooter. We have seen going gas coal fired at the shooter and what is described to me is almost simultaneously the shooter. Fared. Well you know we're just getting all the facts but I had the opportunity to talk was sure Cameron it sure sounds like this is exactly the way it should have been handled. At a very capable school resources officer that also happen to be a swat team member. This is a tough guy who apparently closed in very quickly and took the right kind of action. And I think while others it's still tragic he may have saved other people's lives so yeah.

