Transcript for Megachurch pastor steps down amid allegations

Leader of one of the nation's largest evangelical churches is suddenly stepping down reverend bill high bulls is resigning. After allegations searchers fix it surfaced rather that he behaved inappropriately. With female members of his congregation. He announced his retiring yesterday at the willow creek community church in Chicago in the suburbs there the 66 year old telling congregants that. He has been accused of things he quote simply did not do a church led internal review. Cleared him of any wrongdoing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.