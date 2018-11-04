Megachurch pastor steps down amid allegations

Bill Hybels made the announcement more than six months before he was to retire.
0:33 | 04/11/18

Transcript for Megachurch pastor steps down amid allegations
Leader of one of the nation's largest evangelical churches is suddenly stepping down reverend bill high bulls is resigning. After allegations searchers fix it surfaced rather that he behaved inappropriately. With female members of his congregation. He announced his retiring yesterday at the willow creek community church in Chicago in the suburbs there the 66 year old telling congregants that. He has been accused of things he quote simply did not do a church led internal review. Cleared him of any wrongdoing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

