Meteor Lights Up Midwest Sky

More than a hundred people reported seeing the fireball in the early hours of Monday morning.
0:29 | 02/06/17

Transcript for Meteor Lights Up Midwest Sky

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

