Now Playing: Meteor Lights Up Midwest Sky

Now Playing: Darla the Chicken Makes Super Bowl Prediction

Now Playing: Working Dog Becomes Unofficial Guardian for Piglets

Now Playing: Snake Removal Company Finds 24 Snakes in Home

Now Playing: Zoos in Atlanta, Boston Prepare for Super Bowl LI

Now Playing: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts More Winter

Now Playing: Charging Moose Puts Utah Hikers on Edge

Now Playing: Garbage Collector Crashes 3-Year-Old Fan's Birthday Party

Now Playing: Hawaiian Volcano Spews Lava Into Sea

Now Playing: Australians Build Insane Water Slide

Now Playing: Bride in T. Rex Costume Has Roaring Success Surprising Groom at First Look

Now Playing: Family Fun Leads to Giant Snow Dinosaur

Now Playing: Premature Hippo Baby Plays in Pool

Now Playing: 10-Year-Old Surfer's Close Encounter With Shark

Now Playing: Siberian Female Powerlifter Moves 36-Ton Tram Cars

Now Playing: Small Car Combo Gets Tall Man in Trouble

Now Playing: Man Steals Electric Guitar by Putting It in His Pants

Now Playing: Man Rides Jet Ski Through Flooded Streets

Now Playing: 600-Pound Sea Lion Chooses Car for Its Bed