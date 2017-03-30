Mexican man released from ICE custody after arrest despite protected status

More
A Mexican man who spent over six weeks in ICE detention - despite his participation in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program - was released from custody Wednesday.
0:53 | 03/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mexican man released from ICE custody after arrest despite protected status
Yeah. I. And it's. And. It's. Oh. It's. They're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46460201,"title":"Mexican man released from ICE custody after arrest despite protected status","duration":"0:53","description":"A Mexican man who spent over six weeks in ICE detention - despite his participation in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program - was released from custody Wednesday.","url":"/US/video/mexican-man-released-ice-custody-arrest-protected-status-46460201","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.