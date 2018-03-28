Transcript for Miami personal injury lawyer arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash

After months of investigating Miami police have finally arrested the person they say is responsible for a fatal hit and run from back in December of 2017. Sixty fighter Marcos Gonzalez Balboa a personal injury attorney from quietly yet was taken into custody on Tuesday. Detectives say he was behind the wheel of a Mercedes C class similar to this one when he hit 26 year old Tatum hallway as she was crossing the street. But instead of stopping to try and helper he drove off leaving her there to die on the side of the road. Always family who lives in South Africa have had to monitor the investigation from abroad. There are turning releasing this statement on Tuesday evening saying in part quote for four months Tatum whose parents waited to learn what happened to their daughter. And tonight they finally have some answers. The fact that he's a lawyer. Makes this horrible tragedy all the more outrageous authorities tell us Gonzales Bobo it did post bond. But was given house arrest and remain there until he faces a judge.

