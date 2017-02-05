Michael Slager pleads guilty in connection with killing of Walter Scott

Former North Charleston, South Carolina, police officer Michael Slager pleaded guilty today to a federal civil rights offense in the shooting death of unarmed black man Walter Scott, bringing a conclusion to the case two years after the police shooting.
1:01 | 05/02/17

