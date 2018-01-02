Michigan approves dog for unemployment benefits

More
A man in Michigan received a letter with his dog's name on it approving $360 a week in unemployment benefits.
0:47 | 02/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michigan approves dog for unemployment benefits
Oh. Saturday morning a check them out my office and I noticed. A letter from UA. Exiled when that happens. Oh my god have been approved Torre on plain benefits it 360 dollars per week. I don't work. Rests with the dog. Breeder I would say he's very good a greeting. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52762653,"title":"Michigan approves dog for unemployment benefits","duration":"0:47","description":"A man in Michigan received a letter with his dog's name on it approving $360 a week in unemployment benefits.","url":"/US/video/michigan-approves-dog-unemployment-benefits-52762653","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.