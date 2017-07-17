Transcript for Minneapolis man 'devastated' by police shooting of his bride-to-be

Minnesota trainer he's demanding justice after a police shooting leaves a well loved life coach spiritual healer and mother dead. My mom is dead because a police officer. Shot her for reasons I don't know Justine Damon moved here from Australia. And planned to marry her fiance Don Damon next month. She was so kind. And so darn funny. She made us all laugh with a great wit. And or humor. Is difficult to fathom. How to go forward without her. He says Justine dial 911 on Saturday night to report a possible sexual assault in the Alley about a hundred feet behind her home. According to authorities two officers responded just before 11:30 PM and we are desperate for information. The Minneapolis star Tribune is reporting that just dean came outside wearing her pajamas to explain to the officers why she called 911. While speaking to the officer in the driver's seat the officer in the passenger seat reportedly pulled out his gun and shot her through the driver's side door killing her. The paper is reporting that no weapon was found at the scene the police department says that at the time of the incident the officer's body cameras were not turned on. And a squad car camera did not capture the incident I am. Heartsick and deeply disturbed have a lot of questions about why the body cameras were dying both officers involved in the incident are suspended with pay. And the city's mayor says that someone from outside the police department will be investigating the deadly shooting. Maggie really ABC news New York.

