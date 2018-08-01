Minnesota town builds massive ice castle

This massive ice castle is built from the ground up, using millions of pounds of ice to create a stunning experience
3:00 | 01/08/18

Comments
We grow 101000 eyes of the day than those icicles are hand plays. And water is sprayed over them to make them grow larger. And that process. Repeated over and over.

