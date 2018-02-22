Transcript for Missing boy's father, stepmother have history of violent fights, police reports show

Which a top police have arrested 26 year old in a legal lasts. Glasses the last person to see her five year old stepson Lucas Hernandez before he went missing. She's being held on two counts of endangering a child one count for Luke it's. The other 401 year old the rest is a big development. If I Angel. Smile looking. But police aren't closer to finding Lucas. We hope that we are able to find look this. And. The news of the arrest isn't surprising to some of the child's family members. Lucas is great aunt Sally Rasmussen released these photos only to take news. She says they were taken in May 2017. They show bruises on the child's face arm back in by onyx. Rasmussen says the photos were included in a report she filed with the Kansas department for children and families last year we also spoke with the boy's father Jonathan Hernandez. We agreed not to show his face during our interview we asked him if lucas' stepmother abuse the child. We'll listen in members of the H since it was possible. And use them sorry that they did in really pisses me off. Only because. It seems like it's. About something else. And it's not happening now now if you want to bring that up later on that's a whole separate issue. But. I think it's taken away from what's happening and I don't appreciate it now from mark and we now from strangers. He says he still believes his son is somewhere a light. And is focused on finding him. I'm so proud to be able dubious father I miss him very much. I love him very much. Destroy him to come home.

