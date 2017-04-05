Transcript for Mississippi funeral home accused of refusing to cremate gay man

We never this and me. Picayune resident jacks a lot ski lost his husband Robert Pitofsky one year ago. As he mourns the loss he's now involved in a legal battle with the local funeral home. According to the lawsuit Picayune funeral home refuse to transport and cremate Huskies body after learning he was gay. The suit alleges the family was told the funeral home did not quote deal with their pint with the they and me. It's like losing our government. There are that the trial is one of the lawyers handle indicate. So when he heard this case it was really shocked and her outrage. On and where are. I really had to do something to try written bring justice. I think his family in an author. To try to raise awareness so that something. This awful doesn't happen Indian oh the lawsuit alleges breach of contract saying at the funeral home entered into a valid and binding oral contract. When they agreed to provide transportation cremation and other services the agreement was reached. All the terms were greater. And everything. Without question. And yes. He's gone he's or you know Ted it Henrietta brewer have own Picayune funeral home for eleven years and say the accusations are simply not true. Henrietta brewer told W I'll elect's news now quote we did not refuse anyone we have handled many gay families of four we treat everyone the same. Brewer said she is eager for their day in court in Picayune that's casserly allele elect's news now.

