Missouri third-grade baseball players raffling off AR-15

The third-graders are still selling raffle tickets for an AR-15 in order to raise money for their baseball team's travels.
0:21 | 02/19/18

And a raffle Lauren AER fifteen rifle in Missouri is drawing some harsh criticism it's a fund raiser for a baseball team. Made up of seven to nine year olds and AR fifteen is the same type of rifle that was used in the Florida school attack. The team's coach says the idea for their apple was conceived before last week's carnage. The winner of the raffle have to pass a background check before receding gun.

