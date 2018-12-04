Mom of 26-year-old dismembered woman speaks out

More
Authorities are investigating the motive behind 26-year-old Brandy Odom's death.
0:48 | 04/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom of 26-year-old dismembered woman speaks out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54417393,"title":"Mom of 26-year-old dismembered woman speaks out","duration":"0:48","description":"Authorities are investigating the motive behind 26-year-old Brandy Odom's death.","url":"/US/video/mom-26-year-dismembered-woman-speaks-54417393","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.