Transcript for Mother recounts shark attack that took her arm

North Carolina woman says she's thankful to be alive after being viciously attacked by a shark. Tiffany Johnson a snorkeling last week in the Bahamas when the shark attacked taking her arm. The mother of three kids says at first shooting in a room realized what had happened. When in pain it just felt like Edmonton something's I just casually turned to Meyer a he had made. My whole fireman is mount. The shark took a clean by. Into her arm that shark was believed to be tiger shark she's now had three surgeries and has another scheduled this Friday her husband JJ says Tiffany has remained positive though. And she says that remaining calm and her faith in god or why she survived.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.