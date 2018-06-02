Transcript for Mountain lion tries breaking into California family's home

A terrifying scene at the back door as this massive Mountain Lion tries to bust through the blasts right. It's scary for kids teens kind of not wanting to meet any he he what charged into the window port. Four times eight year old Sammy Kerr Jarrett his mom they dean stunned when the wildcats suddenly appeared on their back patio at Westlake Village home last night. He was kind of put the dark top and he'd Freetown said mommy mommy mommy does appear matters at Humana had no idea where he was talking about I've never seem on the far. And I went to the dog on land a hard as a huge mountain mine right trying to get and his. Very big light up to hear properly. Like you is here it's. They say the Mountain Lion was laser focused on DC they're fourteen year old Jack Russell Terrier. The cat trying desperately to get inside and he charged four times in the dark and it was her time absent terrifying she said after several attempts the animal finally gave up and disappeared into the dark. The Mountain Lion which appears to be tagged is no stranger to the neighborhood. Numerous residents reporting lost pets and sightings. But this close call was too much the mom of two now terrified her young children could be in danger. If they're out playing and the Mountain Lion returns. I would like ten status animal read a tainted because I've had from knots of on and it does that he's and can saying analysts or bonnet as animals. And he's definitely way more praise and and his behavior and a side he was not stat Abbas what's and I.

