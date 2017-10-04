Transcript for Family avoids cat-astrophe after mountain lion invades home

If damming of Sacramento has survived a wild home invasion a Mountain Lion pushed its way into their house they were in the middle of making dinner. The lion looked like this one here frightened their pet cats and the family as well they were forced to locked themselves in the kitchen Penn street. And they say it actually pat went ahead and growl that then jumped under the counter and started breaking dishes. Sun thanks nasty houseguest. And look at that I see the door ajar but then I looked down right here at the steps. And a Mountain Lion had his head back and he had this from what pause about three steps down. It was men didn't get the invite to dinner via the family called 911 from inside the pantry by the time police arrived thirty minutes later. Mountain Lion with gun fortunately. No one was hurt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.