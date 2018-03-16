Transcript for Mudslide in Malibu may block road for several days

But reaches up to the wheel wells that tow truck driver fights his way through the market rocks they came down with heavy rain overnight trapping several drivers laughed at us and allied if we gotta park that would accord gets the. Heavy equipment cleared the way at least enough to get trapped cars out of the canyon. But getting this road back open could take. Days. And that's bad news for commuters I wish it told us a little bit earlier that the road was closed. You know I drive thirty minutes of the canyon and Italian all of the pressure angrily but in the bigger scheme of things in life it's not that again. This is actually the second mud slide to hit this area just the past few weeks both of them blamed on our recent wildfire that scorched these hillside. For Topanga canyon residents trouble like this comes with the territory. So real it environment like that. You live within with the nature you don't control nature and you even try you basically you adjust you adjust. You want less road to get around town.

