Multiple injuries reported in Maryland shooting: Police

Deputies in Harford County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting inside a business complex at Emmorton Business Park.
0:41 | 10/18/17

Comments
That's correct this is the back of the building could see the police officers standing around down there that's the granite slabs of that are stored at the back of this building. We did see some crime scene tape around this building received a lot of police officers so. This is kind almost like at the center. Of this business for a closer to this entry into the backside still and I did this senator point of this business purposes you pulpit to. You were a lot of police center.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

