Multiple pedestrians reportedly struck by car in Times Square

More
Multiple pedestrians were reportedly struck by a car in Times Square today, ABC station WABC in New York said.
1:52 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Multiple pedestrians reportedly struck by car in Times Square

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47489534,"title":"Multiple pedestrians reportedly struck by car in Times Square","duration":"1:52","description":"Multiple pedestrians were reportedly struck by a car in Times Square today, ABC station WABC in New York said.","url":"/US/video/multiple-pedestrians-reportedly-struck-car-times-square-47489534","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.