Mulvaney says previous administrations spent 'too much of your money on climate change'

More
The director of the Office of Management and Budget spoke about the White House's budget proposal.
0:32 | 05/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mulvaney says previous administrations spent 'too much of your money on climate change'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47587441,"title":"Mulvaney says previous administrations spent 'too much of your money on climate change'","duration":"0:32","description":"The director of the Office of Management and Budget spoke about the White House's budget proposal.","url":"/US/video/mulvaney-previous-administrations-spent-money-climate-change-47587441","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.