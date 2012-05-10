Transcript for Murder victim's daughter emotional as charges come against her stepfather connected to alleged murder-for-hire plot

As you can imagine today is a very very difficult day for me. And for my family. Home. Lot of mixed emotions. As a Vick don't. You know may tenth 201012. Forever changed my life. I am have been waiting patiently for tough stats. And today I was lucky enough to be granted just us. I do understand that this is going to be a very long process and this is by no means over. I think for the first time today I can actually very for the past five and a half years I feel I felt like I've been holding my breath. And a daily basis. I. Could even begin to describe to you today. The emotions that I feel I feel like I'm standing the Korean I'm shaking. I. One asked really take time to thank my attorneys here at Darcy Johnson day and most importantly these two men that stand beside me they have been like my guardian angels they stood by any one who wasn't popular and when. It. You know I didn't really know that I was ever going to teen job status they have fought for me since day 1 and I am forever grateful for these two gentlemen. This firm has believed in me and allow me the platform to speak up and stand up for justice for my mom. I also want to thank he guys in the media for not allowing this story ever just that he. When you are a victim of a crime there's no handbook for not really sure what's direction to go. How to. NAFTA G and sometimes the legal system. Can be quite challenging. And you know each and every one of you that has always. Reached out to me tried to keep the story alive and really really appreciate it and I thank you from the bottom my car. I also. Want to thank everyone that has provided kind words prayers. Books flowers. You Neiman. All these gifts that had been bestowed upon me I'm very lucky. I'm very lucky to have such communal support and I we'll cherish that more than. Than any of you realized even from a kind word or Jeff start putting your hand on me telling me that you're with me. It really means a lot to me. I really am at a loss for words probably for once in my life. For what else to say. But thank you for taking the time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.