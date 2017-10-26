Transcript for NAACP advises black travelers against flying American Airlines

In what's become a common headline another air carrier is now facing controversy. Today's have to happen you have to start somewhere if we do is keep fighting and give an arm when he sued him. Then under the Nickie finished eighth at what officials with the NAACP. Say African Americans who fly on American Airlines could be subject to unsafe condition. But for any reason that continue with respect and dignity that each American citizens is entitled to. They should speak out and say something. The civil rights groups as American has a corporate culture of racial insensitivity and possible racial bias. This after a series of incidents including an African American man who was allegedly forced to give up his seat. After he responded to discriminatory comments from two un truly passengers. In a letter to employees American's CEO Doug Parker road. We do not and will not tolerate discrimination of any kind we have reached out today NAACP. And are eager to meet with them to listen to their issues and concerns last spring and Asian American united passenger was dragged down the aisle after refusing to the plane. So too was a pregnant Muslim American on southwest last month. If you're going to travel you don't have that many choices you have to go with whatever is most convenient for you and sometimes that outweighs. You're interest in boycotting a certain organization for now experts say the advisory and likely won't have much of an effect on Americans business.

