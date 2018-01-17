Transcript for Navy files criminal charges against commanders in deadly collisions

The navy has filed criminal charges in connection with two deadly collisions at sea to destroy us the USS FitzGerald. And the John S McCain collided with other vessels last year killing seventeen sailors. Now the navy has charged a commanding officers of both ships with negligent homicide. Four other officers face charges including dereliction of duty.

