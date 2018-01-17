Navy files criminal charges against commanders in deadly collisions

The U.S. Navy is filing negligent homicide charges against the former commanding officers of two destroyers involved in collisions last summer that killed 17 American sailors.
The navy has filed criminal charges in connection with two deadly collisions at sea to destroy us the USS FitzGerald. And the John S McCain collided with other vessels last year killing seventeen sailors. Now the navy has charged a commanding officers of both ships with negligent homicide. Four other officers face charges including dereliction of duty.

