Navy SEAL killed in parachute accident honored at Memorial Day ceremony

More
A Navy SEAL who died during a parachute demonstration was identified today as Remington Peters, a 27-year-old "expert" Naval parachutists who enlisted in 2008, according to the Navy.
0:22 | 05/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Navy SEAL killed in parachute accident honored at Memorial Day ceremony

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47719246,"title":"Navy SEAL killed in parachute accident honored at Memorial Day ceremony","duration":"0:22","description":"A Navy SEAL who died during a parachute demonstration was identified today as Remington Peters, a 27-year-old \"expert\" Naval parachutists who enlisted in 2008, according to the Navy.","url":"/US/video/navy-seal-killed-parachute-accident-honored-memorial-day-47719246","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.