Transcript for Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen Raid Identified

And we are learning more about the US navy seal killed this weekend in Yemen the Pentagon identifies him as 36 year old Ryan Owens from Peoria Illinois. He died during a raid on a suspected al-Qaeda hideout. High school classmate said Owens always wanted to view seal. And there's a big shift in policy for the Boy Scouts the group will now allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in the scouts. Now enrollment will be based on the gender listed on the application not on the agenda are listed on a child's birth certificate.

