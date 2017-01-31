Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen Raid Identified

More
The Navy SEAL killed in the raid on senior al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) leaders in Yemen on Sunday has been identified as Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens.
0:31 | 01/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen Raid Identified
And we are learning more about the US navy seal killed this weekend in Yemen the Pentagon identifies him as 36 year old Ryan Owens from Peoria Illinois. He died during a raid on a suspected al-Qaeda hideout. High school classmate said Owens always wanted to view seal. And there's a big shift in policy for the Boy Scouts the group will now allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in the scouts. Now enrollment will be based on the gender listed on the application not on the agenda are listed on a child's birth certificate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45162076,"title":"Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen Raid Identified","duration":"0:31","description":"The Navy SEAL killed in the raid on senior al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) leaders in Yemen on Sunday has been identified as Chief Special Warfare Operator William \"Ryan\" Owens.","url":"/US/video/navy-seal-killed-yemen-raid-identified-45162076","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.